Paxton Lynch has “great day” in bid to win Broncos’ job

The quarterback battle in Denver is heating up. Although Trevor Siemian worked with the first team Monday, Paxton Lynch stood out, according to Cameron Wolfe of The Denver Post.

“He had a great day,” Broncos coach Vance Joseph said in quotes distributed by the team.

Wolfe reported that one of the highlights was Lynch throwing a perfect pass to Demaryius Thomas on a post route for a touchdown during 11-on-11. Lynch celebrated with a hip bump with Thomas.

Lynch, a first-round pick in 2016, played in three games as a rookie with two starts. He went 1-1, completing 59 percent of his passes for 497 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Siemian started 14 games last season, going 8-6 and completing 59.5 percent of his passes for 3,401 yards with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

By all accounts, the race will go into training camp too close to name a favorite.