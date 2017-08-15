Paulie Malignaggi opens up on 'hidden agenda' of Conor McGregor sparring tape, fallout

The first time Paulie Malignaggi hopped on a plane in New York to head to Las Vegas to spar with UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, he looked forward to the trip.

McGregor reached out and asked Malignaggi to help him prepare for his Aug. 26 mega-bout against unbeaten Floyd Mayweather at T-Mobile Arena, a match that is expected to set all sorts of financial records.

They’d had words in the past – McGregor was angered when Malignaggi said in a Dec. 11 interview with FightHype that he could beat McGregor with ankle weights on and one hand tied behind his back – but Malignaggi believed McGregor’s invitation to spar was a genuine attempt to help him prepare for Mayweather.

That, though, didn’t last long and Malignaggi now finds himself overwhelmed by media requests and feuding with a guy he’s not fighting.

“I thought I was being brought to his camp so we could spar and get some work in, but I didn’t know there was some sort of hidden agenda,” Malignaggi told Yahoo Sports on Monday. “Who does that? If it’s that bad, the guys usually just wind up fighting. You don’t do this whole weird sparring thing. That was unexpected.”

Malignaggi has found himself in a war of words with McGregor and in a burgeoning feud with UFC president Dana White, who has insisted McGregor won all 12 rounds he sparred on Aug. 3 with Malignaggi.

White released two clips of that sparring session, and the video appears to show Malignaggi being dropped by a combination and taking a solid left hand to the face. Malignaggi insisted he was not dropped and instead was pushed down, and pointed to a YouTube video in which the action is slowed and the person analyzing the video says the punches didn’t land and that McGregor pushed Malignaggi down.

Conor McGregor gave a show to media in attendance on Friday at the UFC Performance Institute. (Getty) More

McGregor said after a workout at the UFC Performance Institute last week that he was fearful that Malignaggi suffered a concussion during their sparring session.

He said the pushback coming from Malignaggi was an attempt by Malignaggi to save face.

“He showed up, did his best and it didn’t go his way,” McGregor said. “He got his ass whipped. He got his pride dented and he wanted a way out. What better way for a guy like him to exit than under a lot of questions and mystery?”

Malignaggi, though, tells a far different story. He said McGregor’s team was very manipulative throughout. They had him spar 12 rounds when he was just 24 hours off a plane and not in shape for that length of sparring. They called him to the gym in the middle of the afternoon, he alleged, and then told him he couldn’t work out.

He said the team members expertly used social media to create the impression McGregor was dominating Malignaggi when the opposite is true.

White said McGregor won all 12 rounds, which also irritated the outspoken former super lightweight and welterweight world champion.

“Listen, there’s something you have to understand about what Dana is saying common sense-wise,” Malignaggi said. “I wasn’t in the best shape so the fact that I went 12 rounds with him – he definitely got the best of the last two rounds, and I’ve already said that – but that’s part of where the editing stuff comes in. Those shots are from Round 12. I was 24 hours off a flight. I had flown cross-country and I had worked [Adrien] Broner-[Mikey] Garcia fight pretty much the whole week before.

“I wasn’t training for a fight and I wasn’t in great shape. But I was pretty satisfied with the way the first 10 rounds had gone. I was pretty satisfied with my performance and felt I’d done well. I feel I’d gotten the better of the first 10 rounds. But here’s what you have to understand: Someone in half-assed shape isn’t going to be able to survive a 12-round beating.”

