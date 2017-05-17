Paul Pierce, NBA at large react to 2017 NBA Draft Lottery results as Celtics grab No. 1 pick

The 2017 NBA Draft Lottery is over, and the Boston Celtics hold the No. 1 overall pick. The Los Angeles Lakers will select second, and the Philadelphia 76ers third.

Tuesday’s lottery was wild, especially as you consider the 2013 trade between the Celtics and Brooklyn Nets that allowed Boston to grab the top pick this year.

If you remember, that trade send three first round picks and the right to a swap first rounder in 2017 from Brooklyn to Boston in exchange for Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Jason Terry.

At least one player thinks this whole thing is pretty neat.

And look what I leave behind for the Celts on my way out #1 pick���������� — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 17, 2017





Meanwhile, other folks around the NBA reacted to the 2017 lottery on social media:









Wow @lakers @magicjohnson has all the tools to build more Real Estate. Exciting for LA pic.twitter.com/lsdB2ETbNa — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorldPeace) May 17, 2017





"What a great time to be a Celtics fan." @JaredSGreenberg spoke with @celtics team owner Wyc Grousbeck after notching No. 1 pick. pic.twitter.com/pxl5BKKWq3 — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 17, 2017



