Patriots show off new Super Bowl championship rings and, of course, there's a 28-3 reference

Another year, another ring for the Patriots. (Via Twitter @patriots)

So, how was your Friday night? It probably wasn’t as fun as the time the New England Patriots had over at their boss’s home.

Team owner Robert Kraft hosted a private party with the Pats and presented them with their Super Bowl rings, which they earned after beating the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI in February. Here’s what Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady added to his collection:





The photo you've been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/ylymVAzlUp — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 10, 2017





What’s unique about these set of rings compared to the other four Brady can show off? ESPN’s Darren Rovell pointed out that there are 283 diamonds. Yes, it’s a nod to the 28-3 comeback the Patriots pulled of to stun the Falcons.

Sorry, Atlanta, but that joke will never die.