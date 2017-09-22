Patriots' Rob Gronkowski tells reporters he's 'good to go' vs. Texans after injury scare

When Rob Gronkowski is healthy, the New England Patriots veteran can make a case that he’s the best tight end the NFL has ever seen.

Problem is, Gronkowski isn’t always healthy. He’s missed 24 games over the last five seasons with a variety of injuries, from a torn ACL to a broken (and re-broken) arm and other ailments.

Patriots players and fans thought they were experiencing deja vu last Sunday when Gronkowski left New England’s win over the New Orleans Saints in the third quarter with an apparent groin injury.

Ready to go: New England TE Rob Gronkowski indicated he'll be in uniform on Sunday after an injury scare last week. (AP)

Though he told reporters on Monday that he was “feeling good,” Gronkowski, now in his eighth season, did not practice on Wednesday and was limited in practice on Thursday.

But in the locker room on Friday, Gronkowski indicated to reporters that he will be in uniform on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

“Am I good to go? Yeah, I’m good to go,” Gronkowski said, via the Boston Herald. “I’m ready.”

Before he got hurt against the Saints, Gronkowski had six catches for 116 yards and a touchdown, the 69th receiving touchdown of his career, a number that was surely meant with a Gronk giggle.

Receiver Danny Amendola, who also left the game in New Orleans with an injury, also told reporters he was ready to go this week.