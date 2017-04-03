Patriots owner presents Brady with stolen Super Bowl jerseys

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2015, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates during the second half of NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game against the Seattle Seahawks, in Glendale, Ariz. Brady's missing jersey from the Super Bowl has been found in the possession of a member of the international media. The NFL said in a statement Monday, March 20, 2017, that his jersey was found through the "cooperation of the NFL and New England Patriots' security teams, the FBI and other law enforcement authorities." Brady said his jersey went missing after the Patriots' 34-28 win last month over the Atlanta Falcons. The statement also said an ongoing investigation retrieved the jersey Brady wore in the Patriots' 2015 Super Bowl win against the Seahawks. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) -- Tom Brady's purloined Super Bowl jerseys are back in the hands of their rightful owner.

The New England Patriots tweeted a short video on Monday showing team owner Robert Kraft presenting his star quarterback with the jerseys at Kraft's home.

Kraft quipped that the jerseys ''took an international trip.''

Brady's 2017 jersey went missing from the Patriots' locker room after the team's win over the Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 5.

Mexican authorities later found it while searching the property of Mexican media executive Martin Mauricio Ortega. They also recovered a Brady jersey that had disappeared after the 2015 Super Bowl.

Ortega hasn't been charged. Houston police and the FBI assisted in the investigation, and Kraft thanked them anew.

Brady grinned as he held the jerseys, saying: ''Pretty cool. That's awesome.''