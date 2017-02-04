Patriots or Falcons? Yahoo Sports' Super Bowl LI predictions

The New England Patriots are aiming for their fifth Super Bowl championship, which would make some history for quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick in particular. The Atlanta Falcons are no pushover, however, and are looking for the first Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Two good offenses should provide an entertaining game, and here are the picks from our writers at Yahoo Sports:

CHARLES ROBINSON

Falcons 27, Patriots 24

MVP: Matt Ryan

Super Bowl wins from unexpected teams are usually the result of getting hot at the right time. There isn’t a unit that has been more frightening in these NFL playoffs than the Falcons offense. Ryan is in a career-defining zone that even the Patriots won’t be able to solve. That will make the difference for Atlanta in the fourth quarter.

DAN WETZEL

Patriots 31, Falcons 24

MVP: Tom Brady (even if he doesn’t deserve it just so Roger Goodell has to hand him the trophy)

Love Atlanta’s offensive speed but there are two things I can’t get past. 1. Bill Belichick. 2. Brady. The dynasty continues.

JAY BUSBEE

Falcons 34, Patriots 31

MVP: Matt Ryan

They tell us as journalists to be impartial, to root for the story over the team. That’s all fine and good when your team sucks, but when your team is in the Super Bowl, impartiality takes a severe hit. That said, I still feel confident, even turning a cold unbiased eye on this game, that the Falcons can outlast the Patriots, provided they keep the classically Atlanta mistakes to a minimum. This game will turn on a couple of big plays, and Atlanta has the ability to unleash those. #RiseUp, but don’t tell my bosses I said that.

SHALISE MANZA YOUNG

Patriots 38, Falcons 28

MVP: Tom Brady

I’ve been picking the Patriots to win Super Bowl LI since the preseason, and I’m not going to stop now. Objective NFL fans can admit that Brady in particular got railroaded during deflate-gate, so there’s something delicious about the thought of commissioner Roger Goodell having to hand Brady the Lombardi Trophy and/or Super Bowl MVP hardware (what would make it even better is if Brady finally let go just a little and said how he really feels about the whole thing). There’s no denying that the Falcons are formidable offensively, but their defense is vulnerable. As noted by esteemed former Dallas executive Gil Brandt on Twitter this week, in racking up 28 touchdowns against just two interceptions during the regular season, Brady didn’t face a bottom-10 passing defense. Atlanta finished 28th in passing yards allowed.

ERIC EDHOLM

Patriots 34, Falcons 24

MVP: Tom Brady

With all due respect to a dangerous Falcons offense, the best in the NFL this season, I’m not picking against against GOAT and Little GOAT, Bill Belichick and Brady. And yet I really could see the Patriots running the ball early (and late) against a smaller, faster Falcons defense and also taking away the Falcons’ run game early and making Matt Ryan and his receivers hit singles most of the game. Brady cuts up a young defense and then licks his chops for the postgame awkwardness to follow.

KEVIN KADUK

Patriots 31, Falcons 26

MVP: Tom Brady



The Falcons made their first Super Bowl appearance in January 1999 and the results weren’t befitting that 14-2 team. Atlanta was outclassed early and outkicked late as John Elway became the oldest MVP in Super Bowl history. I think history will repeat itself for this Falcons franchise, though the final margin will be smaller. The Patriots won’t be as lucky as they were in the AFC title game when Le’Veon Bell went out early and they will have their hands full with the Falcons running attack behind Devonta Freeman. But they will be able to limit it and focus on the Matt Ryan-Julio Jones duo. Tom Brady, meanwhile, will be his usual self with an MVP performance at 39 that will unseat Elway as the Super Bowl’s greatest elder. (Don’t expect Brady to ride off into the sunset after this one, though.)

FRANK SCHWAB

Patriots 31, Falcons 20

MVP: Tom Brady

While I won more than I lost picking games this season, one thing I didn’t do nearly enough was pick the Patriots. I won’t make that mistake again. The Patriots have been a machine this season, destroying pretty much everyone. They had an easy schedule, but then won their first two playoff games by 18 and 19 points. In 14 games with Brady, the Patriots are 13-1 with 11 double-digit wins. It’s hard to blow out teams in the NFL and the fact that the Patriots do it every week speaks to how good they are. I have nothing against Atlanta, which is a fine team too, but it’s just hard to see the Patriots losing.

