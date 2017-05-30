Patriots’ offensive line will look to duplicate 2016 success under Dante Scarnecchia

In 2016, the Patriots’ offensive line enjoyed a resurgence under the return of Dante Scarnecchia from a two-year ‘retirement’. Scarnecchia never really left the organization. He spent time in-and-out of the facility and on scouting trips with the team throughout his hiatus. However, he did relinquish coaching duties and day-to-day tasks to Dave DeGugliermo.

The first year post-Scar was a success. In 2014 the Patriots broke a ten-year Super Bowl drought with a stunning victory over the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. However, the win covered up some glaring problems the offensive line had throughout the season.

AROUND COVER32

Around the NFL: After first week of OTA’s, New England Patriots look primed to capture Super Bowl LII title

What’s Trending: John Mara discusses why Kaepernick protest is most emotional issue he’s seen as an NFL owner

2017 Free Agency: Why free agent WR, Anquan Boldin, is a better fit for the Jaguars than Victor Cruz

Player Spotlight: Taking a look at why Raiders’ QB, Derek Carr, is the next future face of the NFL

This Week in NFL History: Relive and recapture some of the NFL’s most impactful moments from May 28th – June 3rd

Patriots’ News: The three biggest obstacles standing in the way of a Patriots’ repeat

Patriots’ News: Seven players that could be on the Patriots’ roster bubble

In 2013, Scarnecchia’s last season, the Patriots ranked 14th in Pro Football Focus’ offensive line rankings. 2014 saw them drop down to the 23rd ranked offensive line and 25th in 2015. Most notably, the Patriots ranked 31st in the league both years in pass blocking. The ranking was never more justified than the 2015 AFC Championship game against the Broncos.

Despite playing a majority of the game in nickel and dime packages, the Broncos sacked Tom Brady four times. Brady was pressure on 45 percent of his dropbacks, leading to another 19 hits throughout the game. Patriots running backs managed just 2.2 YPC on 14 carries in a predictable loss. Bill Belichick knew a change had to happen and acted quickly by not renewing the contract of DeGugliermo.

Scarnecchia returned last season and inherited three new starters on the line. Center David Andrews, left guard Joe Thuney and right guard Shaq Mason. He was also tasked with turning around the careers of tackles, Nate Solder and Marcus Cannon.

Both players epitomized the struggles in the post-Scarnnechia era. Solder received an 85.1 rating in 2013 from Pro Football Focus. Cannon received a rating of 72. After a steady decline in play, in 2015 Solder and Cannon were rated 65.6 and 43 respectively.

“I think the world of Dante,” said Belichick in a piece by Greg Bedard of Sports Illustrated. “I think he is as fine of a coach as anybody that I’ve coached with and I’ve had the opportunity to coach with a lot of them, certainly. Him and Coach [Nick] Saban are up there pretty high along with a lot of other great coaches.”

Calling Scarnecchia, a 31-year veteran of the Patriots, a great coach is an understatement. Both tackles rebounded greatly in 2016. Cannon, running out of opportunities to keep his spot, turned his career around. Cannon earned an 87.2 grade from PFF, more than doubling is dismal grade from the year before. Solder rebounded with a grade of 85.7, making him a top-10 left tackle. The unit on a whole became a top-10 group under the guidance of Scarnecchia.

The improved play of the Patriots’ offensive line kept Brady upright more often. Sacked 38 times in 2015, that number fell to 15 in 2016. Albeit in four fewer games, the difference is noticeable.

The resurgence of the Patriots’ offensive line played a major factor in the franchises’ fifth championship. It will have to match or better that performance in 2017 as they face a bevy of top flight pass rushers in defense of their title. J.J Watt, Jadeveon Clowney, Joey Bosa, Von Miller, and 2016 sack leader Vic Beasley are just a few of the players Scarnecchia and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will have to gameplan for. If they play anywhere near their 2015 levels, then the question of how they failed to win the super bowl will pale in comparison to the concerns over Brady’s health.

– Ian Glendon is the Managing Editor for cover32/Patriots and covers the NFL and New England Patriots. Like and follow on Follow @iglen31 Follow @cover32_NE and Facebook.

The post Patriots’ offensive line will look to duplicate 2016 success under Dante Scarnecchia appeared first on Cover32.