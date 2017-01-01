Patriots' LeGarrette Blount calls out Ndamukong Suh: 'He's always been a dirty player'

Things got heated late in the New England Patriots’ win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 17, and the Patriots’ LeGarrette Blount didn’t hold back in taking a few postgame haymakers against the guy he scrapped with on the field, Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

With just under four minutes left in the Patriots’ 35-14 victory, it appeared that Suh pushed and took a swing at Blount, and Blount responded by grabbing and ripping his helmet off. Blount was flagged for a facemask and it appeared over at that point.

But Blount went off on Suh after the game on WBZ Radio:

#Patriots 5th Quarter: @LG_Blount with some strong words about Ndamukong Suh. More tonight on Sports Final #WBZ pic.twitter.com/i9UElSMnW6 — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) January 1, 2017





Both players have a history for violence on the field. Blount’s postgame punch of a Boise State player while he was at Oregon is well-known but rather ancient history, and he hasn’t earned a reputation for being a dirty NFL player. But Suh has a long rap sheet of on-field penalties and even two suspensions by the league for his malicious actions in the heat of the action. Plainly put, he has that dirty reputation down pat — fairly or not. And Blount’s candid comments reflect how some other players view Suh for the way he plays.

Blount finished the game with 14 rushes for 51 yards and a touchdown to close out the game a few minutes before the scrap. Suh had four tackles and a pass defended as Tom Brady carved up the Dolphins most of the game at Hard Rock Stadium.

We could see these two teams going at it again in two weeks. The Patriots clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs and will be on bye. The Dolphins will be headed to face the Pittsburgh Steelers (whom they beat badly in Miami) for the wild-card round and if they can win, they’ll head to Foxborough for the divisional round of the playoffs. It would set up the third Dolphins-Patriots game of the season and a good little undercard in Blount-Suh 2.

