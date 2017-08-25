Patriots' Julian Edelman carted off; reported belief it's a torn ACL

The New England Patriots, as many teams do, use their third preseason game as the longest tune-up of the exhibition schedule for their projected starters. So as New England began its Friday night game against the Detroit Lions, Tom Brady had his full complement of offensive teammates on the field with him.

But one of his favorite targets, Julian Edelman, wasn’t on the field for long.

Just five plays into the game, Brady threw a quick strike to Edelman on second-and-3, and while running after the catch, Edelman planted his right leg and quickly pulled the leg up, going to the turf after an 18-yard gain. The injury didn’t look good, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported:

#Patriots WR Julian Edelman has suffered what is believed to be a torn ACL, per sources. MRI tomorrow to confirm. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 26, 2017





New England WR Julian Edelman, center, left Friday night's game against the Detroit Lions during the Patriots' opening possession. (AP)

Edelman was slow to get up and then limped off the field, favoring and flexing his right knee; at one point, he touched the back of his knee.

The Patriots medical team checked Edelman in the team medical tent, where Brady climbed over the New England bench to check on one of the ninth-year veteran, who has become one of his close friends over the years as well as one of the most productive members of the offense.

Not much more information came from the Patriots postgame, but CSNNE’s Tom Curran got a text from Edelman that read: “I am relentless.”

On Julian Edelman, severity of his knee injury isn't known but he's showing resolve whatever the diagnosis is. "I am relentless," he texted. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) August 26, 2017





The play on which he was injured was Edelman’s third catch of New England’s opening drive, and he totaled 52 yards on the three.

After a few minutes in the medical tent, Edelman was on a cart, headed back to the New England locker room. As any sports medicine doctor will tell you, non-contact knee injuries are usually not minor, but we will keep you posted on any news regarding Edelman.