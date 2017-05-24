Patriots’ Fantasy Focus: Quarterbacks and Tight Ends

Fantasy football continues to grow, with no sign of slowing down. It’s a way for fans to feel a bit closer to the action, putting together a perfect squad and hoping they come away with a championship. New England Patriots players are no strangers to the fantasy leaderboards, but fantasy owners need to be careful which Patriots they target in their drafts. In every edition of Patriots’ Fantasy Focus, we will highlight which Patriots’ players to target this year.

Traditionally, fantasy owners stay as far away from Patriots’ running backs in the draft, thanks to the offensive system the team runs. The constant changing out of backs on any given play makes playing one of the New England runners infuriating unless you were lucky enough to have LeGarrette Blount and his 18 touchdowns on your squad last year.

With that being said, there are still plenty of Patriots players to target in the fantasy draft room. All of which can turn the team into a championship contender. Today we will look at the quarterback and tight end position.

Quarterback Tom Brady

Brady may have missed the first four games of the regular season in 2016, but he still ended up as the 15th highest scoring quarterback in standard ESPN formats. His 14:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio played a large part in that. Had Brady played the entire season, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to think he could’ve been top three.

This year, Brady will be there from the start, with even more weapons at his disposal. The additions of wide receiver Brandin Cooks, tight end Dwayne Allen, and the continued emergence of running back James White should make things even better for Brady owners this season. Expect the Patriots’ signal caller to go late first round to early second round depending on the size of the league.

Tight Ends Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen

The Patriots just rewarded Gronk with a restructured contract, making him potentially the highest paid tight end in the NFL. He is coming back fully healthy going into 2017, and when Gronkowski is healthy, he is always a force to be reckoned with in fantasy football.

Bringing in Dwayne Allen to be the second tight end will take a few touches away from Gronkowski, but as long as the former Arizona Wildcat stays healthy for a change, he will be the main target from the position.

That brings us to Allen. At the end of the day, Gronkowski hasn’t been able to stay on the field consistently. He has only played two full seasons in the league, his first two years. Last season he only appeared in eight games. That makes Allen an interesting prospect in later rounds. Last year, Allen hauled in 35 catches for 406 yards and six touchdowns for a mediocre Indianapolis Colts team.

This year, he joins one of the best quarterbacks of all time and is inserted in a system that heavily features both of the tight ends. Don’t be afraid to take Allen in later rounds even after drafting Gronkowski earlier as an insurance policy. Pairing the two on the same roster will set the team up for continued success at tight end.

