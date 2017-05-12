Patriots, David Andrews reach a contract extension

The Patriots and center David Andrews have reportedly reached an agreement on a three-year contract extension, per Mike Giardi. The extension keeps Andrews in a Patriots’ uniform through 2020.

Andrews, an UDFA out of Georgia in 2015, started 11 games due to an injury suffered by second-year starter, Bryan Stork. After failing a physical, Stork was released prior to the 2016 season. After a failed attempt at trading Stork to the Redskins, he retired due to health concerns. Andrews took over full-time starter duties in 2016 and played every game en route to a super bowl win.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pound Andrews was due to become a restricted free agent at season’s end. The extension ensures the interior of the Patriots’ offensive line will be in tack through at least 2018.

Aside from the injury that preceded Andrews taking the starting job from Stork, it was the relationship with Tom Brady that allowed Andrews to excel. Andrews quickly garnered the respect of the legendary quarterback early in his tenure with the Patriots according to a story written by ESPN’s Mike Reiss during his rookie campaign.

“He’s done exceptionally well,” Brady said in November of 2015. “It’s impressive to be a rookie … when I was a rookie I was the fourth quarterback on the roster. I got to eat nachos before the game, and I wasn’t dressing or active. I just had to bring my playbook to the meeting. That was about as much as I had to do right that year, so for him to come in there and play every snap as an undrafted free agent … I can’t say enough good things about him.”

There will be plenty more opportunities for Brady to heap praise on Andrew as he will presumably be the center for the remainder of Brady’s career. Both players followed a similar path to the NFL. Brady and Andrews were both passed on by every team. When given the opportunity, they both seized it and never looked back. Brady has five super bowl wins. Andrews has one. Who knows how many the two of them will end up with together.

