Patriots can't find another piece of memorabilia: James White lost game-winning football

Tom Brady’s game-worn jersey from Super Bowl LI may have been stolen out of the New England Patriots’ post-game locker room, a story that has literally become a state case, with the Texas lieutenant governor asking the Texas Rangers (not the baseball team) to get involved.

But there’s another key piece of memorabilia that a star player from the game can’t find: running back James White, who set a Super Bowl record with 14 catches in the game and had three touchdowns, told the Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday that he doesn’t know where the football he scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime with is now.

LeGarrette Blount, Rob Gronkowski and James White celebrate during the New England Patriots' victory parade. (AP)

“Actually, I don’t know what I did with the football,” White told Patrick. “I left in on the ground and started running…hopefully Dave (Schoenfeld, the Patriots’ head equipment manager) has that for me in the equipment room.”

When Patrick jokingly chastised White saying, “James, you’re supposed to save that stuff!”, the third-year back just laughed.

“I wasn’t thinking in that moment, I was too busy sprinting down the field,” White said.

He did keep the ball from the first touchdown he scored, and said he’ll be raiding the stash of goodies from the game and will “try to keep as much as they let me.”

White also confirmed that Brady is giving him the truck Brady received for winning Super Bowl MVP.

The Patriots had their victory parade through the streets of Boston midday Tuesday, with an estimated crowd of one million fans braving the cold and snowy/rainy conditions to welcome the players, coaches front office staff and their families – and the franchise’s five Lombardi trophies.