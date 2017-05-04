Patriots bring in Taylor Mays for a workout

With the dust settling on the NFL draft, teams begin to fill out their roster with veteran free-agents looking to latch-on with a team in training camp. The Patriots have begun this process by reportedly bringing in safety Taylor Mays to participate in rookie minicamp.

Mays, a product of USC and a three-time All-American, broke into the league in 2010 when he was selected 49th overall by the San Francisco 49ers. After his time with the 49ers, Mays had stints with the Bengals and the Raiders.

He sat out the entire 2016 season after the league handed down two separate four-game suspensions for violating the leagues substance abuse policy. He returned to the Bengals briefly during training camp last summer, but was released after the second suspension was issued.

With Malcolm Butler set to return and entrenched starters at the safety position, it is hard to find a fit on the roster at the moment. However, in this day-and-age, teams can never have too-much depth in the secondary.

Coming out of college, the 6’3″ 230lbs safety was described as having an “outstanding combination of size, strength and athleticism,” according to NFL.com scouting report. If Mays can come into camp and show flashes of his strengths, it’s possible he could leap-frog Jordan Richards for a roster spot.

Mays has played in 80 games over his five seasons, not including the 2016 season. Over that time, he has accrued 74 total-tackles with 33 assisted. He has been credited with two forced-fumbles and one sack in his career. He enjoyed his finest year his rookie season with the 49ers, amassing 26 total-tackles.

If anyone can get the most out of a talented, underachieving player, who is entering his prime-years, its Bill Belichick. Every year it seems that players come to New England to resurrect their careers under the tutelage of Bill Belichick. Mays could be that next success story, joining the likes of Chris Long and other players before him.

