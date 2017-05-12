Patrick Kane gives up first-class seat to soldier

Extra Mustard

An American Airlines flight attendant says Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane gave up his first-class seat on a recent flight to a member of the armed forces.

The flight attendant, Teri Truss, called Kane a "class act" in a photo she posted to Twitter on Wednesday.

“He said, ‘There’s a soldier on this flight,’ and I said ‘Yeah, OK?’” Truss told CBS Chicago. “He said, ‘I would like for him to sit up front, and I would like to give him my first-class seat, and I’ll go to the back.’ I’m like, ‘Are you sure?’ He said ‘yes,’ and I was like, ‘Perfect, great opportunity.’”

Truss told CBS Chicago that the soldier was appreciative.

Bravo, Patrick Kane.

