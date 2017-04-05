Patrick Ewing has nepotism clause in Georgetown contract, can't keep son on staff

New Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing went on the Sports Junkies on Wednesday and said that he is not allowed to hire his son to his staff because of a nepotism clause in his contract.

Which is ironic considering where he is working.

John Thompson Jr. has been running that program for 45 years. He was in charge for 27, he had his top assistant hired as his replacement in 1999 and his son took over from him in 2004. After John Thompson III was let go last month, the Hoyas hired Ewing, Big John’s most important recruit.

But yeah, allowing Ewing to bring his son on staff would be a problem.

-College Basketball Talk on NBC Sports