Pat Tillman's widow posts message criticizing Trump's executive order: 'This is not the country he dreamed of'

Pat Tillman reached a level of fame that went beyond football after he gave up his career as a safety with the Arizona Cardinals and enlisted in the United States Army not long after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

This weekend Marie Tillman spoke on behalf of her late husband, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2004. On her Facebook page, Marie Tillman said Pat Tillman would have disagreed with President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

There have been protests over the executive order, including one on Sunday afternoon right outside the convention center in Houston, where the NFL Experience is being held as part of Super Bowl LI. Ramifications from the executive order have been felt in the sporting world, including with two American professional basketball players who are stranded in Dubai after Iran’s decision to ban U.S. citizens.

Tillman turned down a three-year, $3.6 million contract from the Cardinals to enlist in the Army in 2002. He became an Army Ranger. The Pat Tillman Foundation, founded in 2004, supports military veterans and their spouses through academic scholarships.

