Pass or Fail: The Yankees' new pinstriped spring training cap

Spring training is just about upon us, and while you’re probably most anticipating pitchers and catchers reporting to camp, this time of year also means we’ll be treated to new designs for spring training caps and uniforms. Or conversely, it means fans get oddly angry about new designs for spring training caps and uniforms.

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball | 2017 Player Rankings]

In recent years we’ve seen some noticeable (and even unorthodox) changes in spring training gear. Remember last year when the White Sox unveiled those fantastic new caps and the Dodgers changed up their logo and the Tigers went *bright* orange? Brace yourselves, New York Yankees fans, because now it’s your turn. Via Chris Creamer at Sportslogos.net, here’s the 2017 Yankees spring training cap — with pinstripes on the bill!

The Yankees spring training cap for 2017. (Sportslogos.net) More

As you probably know, the Yankees have one of the more traditional uniforms in baseball. It’s something that makes their fans particularly proud. So we’re definitely curious to see how this goes over in the Bronx and all the other cities across the countries where loyal Yankees fans dwell.

[Newsletter: Get 5 great stories from the Yahoo Sports blogs in your inbox every morning!]

I might be in the minority here, but I don’t think it’s horrible. I can see how diehard Yankees fans wouldn’t like it. But if the team or MLB is looking to change things up, this is a smart way: The logo stays untouched and it incorporates another of the team’s long-standing design features (the pinstripes) in a unique way. It offers a fresh look without totally abandoning the brand. And, for a spring training cap — remember, that’s all this is — why not?

OK, now it’s your turn: Does this new pinstriped Yankees spring training cap get a pass or a fail?

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – –

Mike Oz is the editor of Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @MikeOz