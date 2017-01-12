Pass or fail: The Chargers' new Los Angeles logo

Just 24 hours ago, the general public wasn’t sure what was going to happen to the San Diego Chargers. But late Wednesday night, ESPN broke the news that the Chargers would be cutting ties with the city they’ve known since 1961. It seems like a quickie divorce, too: the Chargers will reportedly spend the next two seasons playing at the StubHub Center, home of the Los Angeles Galaxy. Yes, the Major League Soccer team. It has a capacity of just over 27,000.

Another sign that this may have been a hasty decision? The logo the team unveiled once they went public with the move:

The Los Angeles Chargers' new logo.

What is that? Do the L.A. Dodgers know the Chargers have essentially stolen their logo? Twitter user Mike P (@MVPizzle) offered our favorite analysis:

@AlbertBreer it's like the dodgers logo stuck it's tongue in an electrical outlet — Mike P (@MVPizzle) January 12, 2017





The team has already changed its Twitter profile to read “Los Angeles Chargers” and understandably, the responses to its tweet announcing the move are not favorable; there are a lot of people colorfully telling team chairman Dean Spanos what he can do to himself.

