Pass or fail: Los Angeles Chargers logo, version 2.0

After getting absolutely trashed on social media for much of Thursday, when they revealed their new logo in anticipation of their move from San Diego, the Los Angeles Chargers went back to the drawing board.

And came up with this:

In case you need a refresher, here’s the original logo:

Stylistically, the “LA” is the same as the “old” (or however old something can be when it lived for fewer than 48 hours) “LA”, and still looks like a blatant rip-off of the Dodgers’ logo.

But at least in the new version, the Chargers have gone back to their roots in terms of colors, returning to the powder blue-and-yellow they’ve long been known for.

So what do you think? Is this new attempt a pass or still a fail? Let us know in the comments.