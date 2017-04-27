Paris Saint-Germain parts ways with ADC Pilot

AD carry Na “Pilot” Woo-hyung has departed European Challenger squad Paris-Saint Germain.

After joining up with the Bora “YellowStaR” Kim-led team back in December 2016 with the intention of qualifying for the European League Championship Series, Pilot and PSG failed to qualify from the Challenger series for the 2017 EU LCS Summer Promotion Tournament..

“Pilot was one of my first choice for his position” said Yellowstar in a statement on PSG’s website. “He is very talented and I had already noticed him a few years ago while he was beginning in LCK.

“It was the first time that he had to leave his home country to come in Europe. Unfortunately, he hasn’t managed to make his mark in Europe and has been confronted to the language barrier. We had some very good moments with his constant enthusiasm. However, the defeat has been badly lived by the team and from a common understanding, we decided to split with Pilot. The team then got back to work to find solutions and improvements for the upcoming Summer Split that will begin in June. We wish him a successful continuation!”

PSG will be announcing their new roster in mid-May, according to the statement.

Before coming to Europe, Pilot was the long time ADC within the Jin Air organization, finding middling success in Korea.





Follow Taylor Cocke on Twitter @taylorcocke.