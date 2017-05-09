Parayko headed to Worlds; Rangers, Senators Game 6; Dolly Parton? (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.
• For some reason, Patrick Eaves’ mother sent him a picture of Brent Burns for his birthday. [@Patrick_Eaves]
• Colton Parayko is off to Paris to join up with Hockey Canada at Worlds. [Blues]
• The Barclays Center might be starting the ‘opt-out’ process with the New York Islanders. [Newsday]
• Lightning owner Jeff Vinik invested $3-billion dollars in development of Tampa, and is now getting a group of startups involved in what’s deemed an ‘accelerator class.’ [Forbes]
• Looking ahead to the potential elimination game between the New York Rangers and Ottawa Senators. [Blueshirt Banter]
• Larry Brooks investigates the Derek Stepan and Henrik Lundqvist on-ice shouting match from Game 5. [NY Post]
• Dion Phaneuf finds a home with the Senators, and in exchange the team gets a ‘stabilizer’ on on the ice. [NHL]
• “Now the Capitals are having fun and getting all the breaks.” [Post-Gazette]
• It the Pittsburgh Penguins defense, not Marc-Andre Fleury that needs to step up their game in order to win Game 7. [THN]
• In his battle against Sidney Crosby in Game 6, Jay Beagle exemplified his love of the physicality in playoff hockey. [RMNB]
• Looking back at past Games 7 with commentary from those who played in them. [Edmonton Journal]
• The Edmonton Oilers now have belief they can win the Stanley Cup, and are drawing parallels to the 2006 team that made a run to the Final. [CBC]
• After getting pummelled in Game 6, the Anaheim Ducks were given Monday off for some much-needed rest before Game 7 on Wednesday. [LA Times]
• Shea Theodore and Brandon Montour are the future of the Ducks defense. They’ve had to grow up quickly in the playoffs. [OC Register]
• Great description of the Predators: ‘an offensive engine built with defensive parts.’ [On The Forecheck]
• Why David Poile is Nashville’s MVP. [Vice Sports]
• A multitude of Philadelphia Flyers players are seeking redemption for a lackluster NHL season in the 2017 World Championships. [FanRag Sports]
• Off-season outlook for the Colorado Avalanche and Vancouver Canucks. [Dobber]
• Vladislav Namestnikov reviews the NHL season, playing for team Russia, and his future with the Tampa Bay Lightning. [Raw Charge]
• Don Sweeney should stay out of the bidding war for Kevin Shattenkirk this offseason. [Boston Sports Desk]
• Recapping the events at the Ottawa Hockey Analytics Conference over the weekend that attracted some of the best and brightest from the fancy stats world. [THW]
• Cydney Roesler has re-signed for another season with the Connecticut Whale. [NWHL]
• Worst to first jerseys: New York Rangers [Hockey By Design]
• Speculation as to who could be the anthem singer(s) for the Nashville Predators in the Western Conference Final. DOLLY PARTON is an option… [Nashville Scene]
• Finally, Mike Cammalleri’s on-ice success can be linked to his off-ice family life.
