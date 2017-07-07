Panthers hid secret message in tweets ... and it's awesome

The NFL and its teams aren’t exactly known for their levity – this is, after all, a league that had to reinstitute celebrating after largely legislating it out of the game – but the Carolina Panthers social media feeds have consistently been the exception.

And on Friday, the Panthers won the offseason, at least as far as Twitter goes.

In the morning, the team posted this:

Now go back and read the first word of our tweets from the last three days — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017





OK, here goes …

This is what you need to know if you plan on visiting us at training camp Info » https://t.co/7c1qxFChqT pic.twitter.com/jfKTKINti2 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017





Is it football season yet? pic.twitter.com/Us94wxJKo1 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017









Story of the week? Find out in our roundup of headlines from around the web : https://t.co/s53euXvbOj pic.twitter.com/uqZs2s1and — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017





Know where this is going yet?

All our rookies know how to put in work : https://t.co/DAuCvd8hTp pic.twitter.com/4U4JgeTphH — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017









How does the #Panthers O-Line look heading into training camp? Position Preview » https://t.co/dcGIoAjiQ6 pic.twitter.com/z4gKSfH8QR — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017





"My prime better be now" More from Cam » https://t.co/NaTlXd9uhK pic.twitter.com/o5s3YZylh7 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017





Life is more fun with #Panthers football 20 more days till training camp! pic.twitter.com/rsVjGpSkeu — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017





Got a photo that shows off your #Panthers pride? Share it for a chance to win a VIP trip to training camp! Info » https://t.co/Vau66pXQTI pic.twitter.com/ZIsAJm6mnU — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017





Flipped into the end zone! This play never gets old. #FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/YKFPps422r — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017





Turned from teammate to coach. Catch up with former #Panthers WR Jerricho Cotchery. https://t.co/515S4oOgAM — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017





Upside from the start! Watch @CMcCaffrey5 dominate this game of Pee Wee football. pic.twitter.com/0z83GeLQhV — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017









Now?

Take a minute. Just sit right there. And if you’ve got the time to check out the rest of this thread on the Panthers Twitter feed, they’ll you “a story about how I became the Prince of a town called Bel-Air ..”

Check out the rest. Seriously good stuff to fill a seriously slow news cycle.

In case you, like us, now want to hear it in all its glory:

It took over 40 tweets and required a lot of pre-planning, the type of time they likely wouldn’t have once the season starts. So props, Panthers Twitter, but let’s end the offseason. Please.