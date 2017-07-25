Panthers rookie Curtis Samuel arrives at camp, dropped off by his mom

Carolina Panthers rookie Curtis Samuel apparently still lives by the “mom knows best” mantra.

Entering his first NFL training camp, Samuel – a second-round draft choice out of Ohio State – was the only Panthers player to be dropped off at his new dorm by mom. And he seemed pretty happy about it.

The video is from Tiffany Blackmon of NFL Network:





It’s not unprecedented for an NFL player to get dropped off by mom at training camp like it’s the first day of kindergarten. Last season New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple, a first-round pick, was dropped off by his mother Annie for the first day of practice.

Samuel may not have had the most conventional mode of transportation to camp, but he is well known for his electric ability on the football field. As a junior last season at Ohio State, he amassed a healthy 7.9 yards per carry average along with 15 total touchdowns, while earning First-Team All-Big Ten honors. A true home-run threat, Carolina will spilt him out wide as a receiver, deploy him as a punt returner and possibly even use him out of the backfield.

Hopefully, mom can stick around for the duration of camp. You never know when you will get those late-night food cravings. And curfew is no joke.

