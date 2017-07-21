Panthers pressing fantasy questions: Freely open up the coffers for McCaffrey

3-Point Stance: Cool on Cam? Don’t overvalue QB

As the mercury rises, Brad Evans and Liz Loza will tackle pressing fantasy questions tied to every NFL team. Read, ponder and get a jump on your offseason research. Friday’s topic: The Carolina Panthers

BELIEVE or MAKE BELIEVE: Shifty rookie Christian McCaffrey at least breaks even at his 38.9 ADP (RB16) and finishes inside the position’s top-20 in PPR and standard leagues.



Liz – MAKE BELIEVE. Likening him to a new model Yamaha this past April, I’m obviously high on McCaffrey’s talent. I don’t, however, believe his situation will immediately showcase his immense talents. The Panthers are attempting to implement a change in offensive philosophy, begging Cam to check down (rather than running and/or chucking) in order to preserve his body. The question is… will Cam listen?

Furthermore, McCaffrey and fellow rookie Curtis Samuel posses overlapping skill sets and could cannibalize each other’s opportunities. Shortly after the draft, Samuel himself said both players would frequently “be in the backfield with Cam.” And then there’s Jonathan Stewart, who averaged 1.6 receiving targets per contest in back-to-back outings as the Panthers’ lead back.

Admittedly, the absence of speed element Ted Ginn (95 targets in 2016) opens things up, but I’m still not sold on McCaffrey’s volume. Ultimately, the Stanford product has the goods to be an elite producer, but evolution takes time. He’s on the RB2/RB3 bubble in twelve-team exercises. FF: 136-593-2 (rushing), 44-458-2 (receiving)

Brad – BELIEVE. Enough with the Danny Woodhead-McCaffrey comparisons. They’re ignorant and lazy, on a similar plane as saying, when not influenced by various mind-bending substances, White Castle is equal to In and Out. Just stop.

The former Heisman runner up isn’t your average pass-catching safety valve. He’s a magician, a player who seemingly alters time and space with every touch. He’s insanely elusive, lightning quick and generally tough to wrangle in the open field, which is why people connect simple dots. His tacky hands, sharp route running and special teams contributions echo Reggie Bush. But McCaffrey owns multiple tools. In reality, he has more in common with Le’Veon Bell or David Johnson. Though best suited for a zone scheme, he cuts and explodes downhill and gains appreciable yards after contact. He posted a 3.3 YAC with Stanford last year.

Overall, McCaffrey reminds me of throwbacks Thurman Thomas or Charlie Garner. He will inflict heavy damage utilized in several facets. It would be no surprise he eclipses 60 receptions out of the gate, especially on a Carolina team desperate for playmakers and determined to speed up Cam Newton’s throws. Initially, he’ll log 12-15 touches per game until Jonathan Stewart is inevitably taken out by a land-shark bite. When that occurs he could become a certifiable workhorse. Assuming he immediately nets 50-60 percent of the opportunity share, bank on a top-20 contribution no matter format. FF: 153 carries, 632 rushing yards, 61 receptions, 512 receiving yards, 5 total touchdowns

After a stupendous 2015, Cam Newton regressed massively last season finishing QB13 in Yahoo fantasy points per game. Will he REBOUND, REGRESS or REMAIN THE SAME this year?



Brad – REMAIN THE SAME. Intelligent owners are cool on Cam. Because he’s shoulder surgery and likely forced into a more pocket-tied role, the rushing numbers that padded his overall value previously will decline.

Despite Dave Gettlemen’s axing, the blueprint to implement quicker throws will remain unchanged. Why? On attempts when he held the ball for 2.6 seconds or longer last year, he ranked dead last among eligible quarterbacks in completion percentage (41.7). To remedy Cam’s inefficiency, Ron Rivera will feature McCaffrey and fellow rookie rocket Curtis Samuel in the pass game. Anticipate more screens, slants and flares instead of long-developing downfield routes (4.4 air yards/att in ’16, QB9). As a result, the passer’s vertical production should improve, but a sudden return to his 2015 ground contributions (636 yards, 10 TDs) is extremely doubtful. Something around 3,600 passing yards, 23 passing TDs with 350 rush yards and 3-4 rush TDs feels right, a borderline top-12 effort.

