Pageau's value; top-heavy Penguins; Sabres raise ticket prices, again (Puck Headlines)

• It’s so nice of Chewbacca to take his kids to meet Brent Burns at his offseason job in Walt Disney World. [@Burnzie88]

• Shortly after the Buffalo Sabres hired Jason Botterill as GM, Kim and Terry Pegula decided to hike prices for season ticket holders – again. A practice that’s become a regular since they took ownership. [Buffalo News]

• Kris Russell’s one year engagement with the Edmonton Oilers is coming to an end. He’d like to stay with the Oilers, but he’d probably also like to get over paid. [Edmonton Journal]

• Bobby Ryan asks the question: “Why not us?” [The Players’ Tribune]

• The Ottawa Senators are channeling the 1993 Montreal Canadiens with their play this offseason. [TSN]

• The Pittsburgh Penguins ‘top heavy’ offense is carrying the load thus far. By doing so, they’re giving the Sens hope. [The Star]

• Penguins strategy for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final? Get more shots on goal. [Trib Live]

• Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s value has grown exponentially in the playoffs. [Ottawa Citizen]

• Preds head coach Peter Laviolette is ‘ornery, intense, beloved.’ [The Tennessean]

• Sergei Bobrovsky’s offseason work will focus on improving his mental game. [Columbus Dispatch]

• The Chicago Blackhawks salary situation is getting worse, not better. [Daily Herald]

• Good long read on Nashville Predators GM David Poile and how his risks have taken the team on the edge of winning the Stanley Cup. [Sportsnet]

• “Quebec Nordiques – A History of Beer, Brawls, and Van Halen.” [The Hockey Writers]

• Eulogizing the New York Rangers by the fans that know them best. [The Sports Daily]

• Meet the artists behind your favorite goalie masks. Find out where they and their goaltending clients draw their inspiration. [New York Times]

• Hockey participation in Asian countries is on the rise, and expected to continue to grow after the next two winter Olympics in South Korea and China. [Color of Hockey]

• Thomas Chabot led his team to the Memorial Cup and helped cement this guy as the ‘best boyfriend ever.’ [Country 94]

• These hockey moms don’t just drive to the rink. They drive to the front of the net. [Press Herald]

• Sequel to ‘Cool Runnings,’ anyone? Instead of a bobsled team, it’s a Jamaican hockey team trying to make the Olympics. It’s for real. [CTV News]

• Finally, reflecting back on the recovery of Clarke MacArthur from concussions to the Eastern Conference Final.

