Padres-White Sox game matches struggling starters

CHICAGO -- Jared Weaver has made 329 starts in his major league career, but his appearance on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox may carry some extra weight.

Weaver, who has struggled to an 0-4 start in seven appearances this season, is on a "short leash," according to San Diego Padres executive chairman Ron Fowler, who said in a radio interview this week that changes could be coming based on how Weaver performs in the near future.

The Padres are 0-7 in games Weaver has started and in his last three appearances. Weaver has given up 22 runs (17 earned) in 12 2/3 innings. Weaver knows he may be running out of time.

"I know the nature of this business," Weaver told reporters earlier this week after giving up seven runs in a 11-0 loss to the Texas Rangers. "If it keeps going the way it is, I'm going to find myself on the couch here soon.

"That's not going to stop me from grinding or competing. I feel bad that I haven't been able to hold up my end of the bargain the last couple of starts."

In the radio interview, Fowler said while Weaver has owned up to his struggles, the Padres have to soon make a decision with how long they will allow Weaver to continue if he continues along the path he has been on.

"We hope there's something left, but the last several performances don't give us much cause to be positive," Weaver told a San Diego radio station on Wednesday.

While Weaver has at times been he victim of not receiving much run support, his opponent on Sunday, White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana, hasn't fared much better.

Quintana enters the game with a 2-5 record and a 4.46 ERA. He will take the mound after Chicago snapped a six-game losing streak with a 5-4 victory highlighted by Yolmer Sanchez's walk-off single.

Chicago manager Rick Renteria said Saturday that Quintana has always been better than his record indicates. But this season, when Quintana has experienced his share of ups and downs, Renteria has been impressed with the way the veteran has continued to battle.

Quintana has won two of his last three starts entering Sunday's game.

"He's had a couple of games that he's given up a few runs early, and then he's settled down," Renteria said. "You're thinking he's not going to make it through two, and he ends up giving you six. So that's a constant with him.

"He's a consummate professional. He ends up trying to make adjustments, he ends up trying to keep himself in the game so you're not exploiting your bullpen to the extent that might happen many times. And he grinds through five or six innings and continues to pitch."

Like with Weaver, Quintana has owned up to the performances in which he hasn't been at his best. And while the White Sox continue to ride a roller coaster -- both as a team and with their ace -- Renteria isn't losing faith.

"I think that (Quintana) knows what he's supposed to do, he knows what he's capable of doing," Renteria said. "We still feel the same way about him. There's nothing lost in translation in that regard. And he continues to go out there and give you a nice ballgame to give your team a chance to win."