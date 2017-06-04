Padres want Cosart to be control freak against Rockies

SAN DIEGO -- Jarred Cosart will attempt to do something on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies that he last did in 2015: win a game.

The San Diego right-hander will try to get off the schneid once again as the teams complete a three-game series after each won one apiece.

The Rockies will counter with Jeff Hoffman (2-0, 3.29 ERA), who was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque for the start. He replaces left-hander Tyler Anderson as the Rockies will skip Anderson's turn because he has inflammation in his left knee.

Cosart's woes can be traced to control.

"He's a guy that doesn't get hit a ton, but typically he has put himself in tough situations with walks and it really stings you," Padres manager Andy Green said.

Cosart (0-1, 4.50) revealed that in his last start against the Chicago Cubs. After working four innings, Cosart left with his fourth no-decision in five starts. He surrendered two runs and three hits, but his downfall was five bases on balls.

"In the last game, he walks the bases loaded and Jason Heyward gets the single and it's a two-run single," Green said. "If you give up the single without the walk, it's just a single. There's no blood drawn there."

Instead, Cosart's outings are like absorbing a series of paper cuts, with them eventually adding up in a negative fashion. Overall, he has 16 walks in just 20 innings.

"He is a guy that has to be in the strike zone and he knows that," Green said. "There's an emphasis on his end on getting in there. He's worked hard in his bullpen sessions and it's on him to pound the strike zone."

Cosart, who is 0-1 with a 5.87 ERA in two starts against the Rockies, has to believe in a fastball that might be slower but ends up in the right place. Green said Cosart tends to miss the strike zone when he increases his speed.

"Whether it's a velo thing ... he tends to be in there pretty consistency at 91, 92 mph with movement," Green said. "It's when he reaches back for the 95, 96 that he tends to yank it a little bit.

"So for him to dial down the velo, whatever it takes for him to be in that zone consistency against a really good offensive club. He's got his work cut out for him. But I like where he is mentally the last few days."

The Rockies are countering with Hoffman (2-0, 3.29). He last started for the Rockies on May 22 when he stymied the Philadelphia Phillies through seven innings, allowing one run and three hits in winning his second straight start.

"I have two wins toward our total, and that's two wins toward winning the (National League) West and hopefully the World Series," Hoffman told the Denver Post after the game.

Not soon after he was sent back down to Triple-A. But not before the right-hander left an impression on Rockies manager Bud Black.

"He was outstanding," Black said. "It's been a process for Jeff since spring training. I think his mind and his attitude is in a really good spot. It's really great to see."

Hoffman has faced the Padres just once and it ended in a loss.