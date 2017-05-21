Padres put Jered Weaver on 10-day DL with ailing hip

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Jered Weaver, center, gives the ball to manager Andy Green, left, with second baseman Yangervis Solarte, second from right and first baseman Wil Myers, right, walking to the mound during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in San Diego, Friday, May 19, 2017. Weaver was charged with seven earned runs, on five hits, after being removed in two-thirds of an inning against the Diamondbacks. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- The San Diego Padres have placed right-handed pitcher Jered Weaver on the 10-day disabled list with inflammation in his left hip.

The team also recalled right-hander Jose Valdez from Triple-A El Paso to take Weaver's roster spot on Saturday.

Weaver has been hit hard since joining San Diego in the offseason on a $3 million, one-year contract. On Friday night, he was booed of the field after recording only two outs in the first inning. In nine starts, Weaver is 0-5 with a 7.44 ERA and has allowed 16 home runs, tied for the most in baseball.

''He has been battling it and hasn't felt at full health,'' Padres manager Andy Green said. ''He just doesn't have freedom to pitch the way that he feels he can pitch. It just continues to bother him.''

Over 11-plus seasons, Weaver has a career 150-98 record and 3.63 ERA, including three All-Star appearances.