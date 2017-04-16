Padres activate Cahill from DL to start against Braves

ATLANTA (AP) -- The San Diego Padres have activated right-hander Trevor Cahill from the 10-day disabled list and optioned right-hander Kevin Quackenbush to Triple-A El Paso.

Cahill is scheduled to start in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves.

Cahill allowed three runs, two earned, in 5 2/3 innings in his only start of the season, a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, on April 5. He was placed on the disabled list the following day with a lower back strain.

Quackenbush pitched a scoreless inning against the Braves on Friday in his only appearance after being recalled from El Paso.