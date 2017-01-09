Packers' WR Jordy Nelson to sit out practice midweek

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson (87) leaves the game during the first half of an NFC wild-card NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- Receiver Jordy Nelson will sit out Green Bay Packers practice at midweek to focus on rehab for his rib injury.

But coach Mike McCarthy says Nelson could play in the Packers' divisional-round playoff game this weekend in Dallas if he can practice Saturday.

Nelson left in the second quarter of the 31-13 win over the New York Giants in a wild-card game Sunday. He took a shot to the left side of his body from safety Leon Hall's helmet while jumping for a pass that went incomplete.

McCarthy says Nelson spent Sunday night in the hospital. Nelson was back at Lambeau Field on Monday.

The Packers practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday for games on Sunday.

