Packers WR Jordy Nelson reportedly has at least two fractured ribs

When a team says on Monday that an injured player “may have a chance” to play at the end of the week, you know odds are slim.

Now we get why Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy didn’t have a lot of true optimism about receiver Jordy Nelson’s chances of playing Sunday at the Dallas Cowboys. Nelson fractured at least two ribs in a wild-card playoff win against the New York Giants on Sunday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport said it will take an “incredible effort” for Nelson to play.

The Packers did just fine without Nelson on Sunday, but it’s a big blow to the Packers offense. Nelson had 97 catches, 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns in the regular season. The 14 receiving touchdowns led the NFL. He’s the Packers’ best receiver, and he won’t be easy to replace.

Nelson was injured Sunday when he was extending for a catch and Giants safety Leon Hall stuck his helmet into Nelson’s side. Nelson remained down in pain, then was carted off.

The Packers-Cowboys matchup is probably the best one of the divisional round. The Packers’ challenge will be a lot tougher if their top receiver can’t suit up.

View photos Jordy Nelson reportedly suffered two fractured ribs against the Giants. (AP) More

