Packers' Davante Adams may be game-time decision on Sunday

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 15: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers makes a reception against Byron Jones #31 of the Dallas Cowboys during the NFC Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. The Packers defeated the Cowboys 34-31. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- The Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams has missed a second day of practice with an ankle injury, and the receiver may not know until warmups before the NFC championship game on Sunday whether he'll be able to play against the Atlanta Falcons.

Adams hurt the ankle during the 34-31 win last week against the Dallas Cowboys. He said that he's feeling better, though he was unsure whether he will feel well enough by Saturday to take part in Green Bay's final practice of the week.

Adams might still be able to play after testing out the ankle in warmups before the game on Sunday afternoon, even if he sits out practice on Saturday.

Receiver Jordy Nelson practiced on a limited basis for a second straight day on Thursday. He missed the Cowboys game with broken ribs.

Rookie receiver Geronimo Allison also missed a second straight day of practice with a hamstring injury.