Packers and Lions flexed to play for NFC North title on prime time in Week 17

When the Green Bay Packers were 4-6, it didn’t seem like NBC would be clamoring for them to play on prime time in Week 17.

Now the Packers are 9-6 and their Week 17 showdown against the Detroit Lions will be for the NFC North championship. And it will be on prime time.

The NFL announced that the final game of the regular season will be the Packers at the Lions with the division championship on the line. Kickoff will be at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time on NBC. While the Packers and their winning streak will be the main story, especially after Aaron Rodgers said he thought the Packers could run the table and make the playoffs, the Lions bring a lot of history to the game too.

Detroit has not won a division title since the NFC North was the NFC Central. Detroit’s last division title was 1993. In the Super Bowl era the Lions have won only three division championships: 1983, 1991 and 1993. Detroit looked like it was in control of the division after beating the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving, but the Packers haven’t lost since then.

After looking like they would be home for the playoffs this season, the Packers are one win away from hosting a playoff game at Lambeau Field. The Lions will have something to say about that, however.

View photos The Packers and Lions were flexed to “Sunday Night Football” in Week 17. (AP) More

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is the editor of Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @YahooSchwab