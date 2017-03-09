Pac-12 Conference extend commissioner Scott's contract

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- The Pac-12 Conference has extended Commissioner Larry Scott's contract through 2022.

The conference announced the extension Thursday before the Pac-12 men's basketball tournament in Las Vegas.

In seven years with the Pac-12, Scott has overseen expansion and rebranding of the conference by adding Utah and Colorado. The conference also has added a football championship game, established athletic and cultural exchange programs in China, and continued to lead the nation in NCAA championships every year.

Scott also delivered a landmark media rights agreement with ESPN and FOX and created Pac-12 Networks, the first integrated media company owned by a collegiate conference.

Scott and the CEO Group established a Student-Athlete Health Initiative with the 12 member universities to pursue medical breakthroughs.