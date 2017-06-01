P.K. Subban vows Game 3 win for Predators, will be in Crosby’s face

PITTSBURGH – P.K. Subban still had some fight in him.

The Pittsburgh Penguins were well on their way to a Game 2 victory against the Nashville Predators, taking a commanding 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final. After some shoving and jawing – in Russian, no less – Subban had a hugging match that was technically a fight with Evgeni Malkin at 12:14 of the third period.

“He speaks a little bit of Russian. I played with some Russians too. And I didn’t like what he said, and I said something back, and we went,” said Subban. “At the end of the day, whatever happens, happens. I ask somebody to go. They accept. And we go. That’s it.”

What Subban is confident about is that the Predators also have some fight left in them as the series shifts to Nashville on Saturday night, where they’re 7-1 in the playoffs.

Confident enough to assume victory in Game 3.

“Right away the focus shifts to [that] we don’t lose in our building. So we’re going back home. We’re going win the next game. And we’ll see what happens from there,” he said after the 4-1 loss on Wednesday night.

They way Subban sees it, the Penguins are up in this series because of a pair of short bursts of offense: Three goals in four minutes and 11 seconds in the first period of Game 1, and three goals in 3:18 in the third period of Game 2.

“Both games were decided in a span of three minutes. That’s a championship team there. They know how to win. We gotta play a full 60, and we will next game,” he said.

“There’s no frustration. We’re learning. We’ve got guys in here that are learning, and we’re going to learn from those two games. There’s not one ounce of doubt in our locker room.”

So the fight will continue for the Predators and P.K. Subban. That includes trying as best he can to get under the skin of the best player in the world, as Subban spent a good amount of time in Game 2 chirping Penguins star Sidney Crosby.

“At the end of the day, every time he’s on the ice, I’m going to be in his face, and he’s not gonna like it,” said Subban of Crosby, who didn’t have a point in Game 2.

“And that’ll continue, every time I’m out there.”

