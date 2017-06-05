P.K. Subban, happily trolling Penguins' stars on and off ice

NASHVILLE – P.K. Subban knows the game. The one that isn’t played on ice, but in front of the microphones and cameras in the playoffs.

And the game goes like this: P.K. Subban and Sidney Crosby trash-talk each other leaving the ice after Game 3, the two biggest stars in the Stanley Cup Final going at it. Pierre McGuire of NBCSN asks Subban what was said and Subban, who obviously isn’t going to relay the dialogue verbatim, tells McGuire that Crosby was mocking his bad breath, which was a comical reference to McGuire’s “how’s your breath?” moment with Phil Kessel of the Penguins last season.

The game continues outside the Predators’ dressing room, as a gaggle of reporters surround Subban and a venerable columnist for a large Canadian paper asks him about Crosby. “Usually when guys chirp after the game or during the game, it’s usually about your game or something personal. He went on to tell me that my breath smelled bad, and I really don’t understand why, because I use Listerine before the game,” said Subban.

Now the game is on. The “breath” thing goes viral, and boomerangs around to practice the following day, when Subban is asked about it again. “Hey, you can’t be perfect. There are some things I have to work on, I guess,” he said of his allegedly dank breath.

But to win the game, your nonsense needs to seep through the opposing locker room door. Which means that Sidney Crosby, the day after losing a Stanley Cup Final game and the day before another one, would have to be asked about P.K. Subban’s breath.

“Are you guys gonna ask him that?” asked Subban, feigning surprise. “Well, it’ll be interesting to see if he says what he said last night.”

And so the media carries this story over and we infect the Penguins’ room like mosquitos, asking Crosby about the incident.

“Yeah, he made that up. I didn’t say that,” Crosby said, wishing to answer literally anything else at this moment. “He likes the attention.”

This is the second time Subban’s played “The Game” in the Stanley Cup Final. The first was his guarantee to win Game 3 after the Predators lost the first two games. It was a vow he reinforced in the following two days as well, and a vow that, again, made its way into the Q&As with Penguins players.

As Crosby said, he likes the attention, and in that case he liked focusing that attention on what Subban believed should be the story coming out of Game 2: We’re better than them when we play a full 60 minutes, and we’ll beat them in Game 3.

After Game 3, Subban punted when asked for his Game 4 prediction, because that’s not the story he wants to tell anymore. Now, it’s about how the Penguins were frustrated to the point where Crosby was jawing with Subban, and so we get the Listerine fabrication.

The breath thing was a lie, but here’s the truth: P.K. Subban is really good at the troll thing.

“The gamesmanship’s awesome. That’s what you love, and that’s what you probably miss the most when you’re finished playing. For those battles. For that game within a game,” he said.

His gamesmanship has been elevated and amplified with Crosby and Evgeni Malkin across the ice.

“I love it. Love it. You want to play against the world’s best players, and he’s the world’s best player. It’s always fun to play against those guys,” said Subban of Crosby.

Subban has been feistier and more pest-like in this series than in the previous three rounds. His only fight of the playoffs, such as it was, came near the end of Game 2 against the other target of his aggression, Malkin.

“It’s hockey. You gotta play the game. In a 60-minute game, everybody has their one-on-one battles, and you have to win the battle against the guy across from you. When you do that consistently, you’re going to win the big battle, which is the game,” said Subban.

