P.K. Subban fined $2,000 for embellishment vs. Blues (Video)

While P.K. Subban and the Nashville Predators wait to see who they will be playing in the Western Conference Final, the defenseman is making some news, and not in a good way.

The NHL announced on Thursday that Subban earned a second citation for diving/embellishment, which means he’s been fined $2,000. The play occurred early in the third period of Game 4 against the St. Louis Blues when he and Joel Edmunson met along the boards.

Both players earned minors, with Edmundson getting called for roughing and Subban earning two minutes for embellishment. Subban couldn’t even serve the penalty as he went back to the dressing room for a few minutes to get checked out.

Subban was first caught by the NHL’s Hockey Ops Department for a dive during a Jan. 22 game against the Minnesota Wild. A player needs at least two citations from the league in order to earn a $2,000 fine.

