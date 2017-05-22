OTAs start tomorrow for Titans

The Titans begin organized team activities tomorrow. It’s usually the first change for some good updates from reporters- the start of something. It could be some veteran struggling, some player out of shape, some young player dominating, someone that returned and really stepped up their game etc. Key storylines usually begin in OTAs.

Remember Marcus Mariota’s rookie offseason where he hadn’t thrown an interception in 10-15 practices and then that developed into a running total? I don’t so much care for that. I think practice is the time to take risks, learn, and grow. I’d rather he wasn’t so careful in practice. That’s not to say that zero interceptions isn’t impressive, but in year two (when he started throwing the deep ball often) that wasn’t the storyline; consequently, his progress was evident during the season. In year three, Marcus isn’t expected to do too much until training camp and then he will be limited during camp.

AROUND COVER32

Injury Update: Panthers’ K, Gano medically cleared; ready to compete for job

Fantasy Football: What is Packers’ WR, Randall Cobb’s fantasy value in 2017

What’s Trending: Seahawks’ DE, Michael Bennett gets into “War of Words” with ESPN’s, Stephen A. Smith

Super Bowl LII: Taking a look at the odds of each team’s chances of winning Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis

Around the NFL: Bears’ RB, Jordan Howard snubbed from NFL’s Top 100 Players

The Titans rookie wide receivers are expected to “come in” and contribute in a significant manner right away.

Wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson begins his tenure with the Titans. He has an extremely tall order. Rishard Matthews stepped up his game and increased his season totals by more than 20 passes and 300 yards while his touchdown count more than doubled. Jackson has to help him continue to improve. Corey Davis may come in as a prototype prospect, but he knows nothing of the NFL game. It has already been stated that he will learn an outside receiver spot. Taywan Taylor is expected to learn the slot and an outside spot, but he too has zero NFL experience. Jackson has to get those two comfortable and create a great learning environment. Tajae Sharpe’s offseason prowess last year did not translate into the regular season. He had his moments, but struggles too. Jackson has to get Sharpe past those issues, whatever they may be. Adoree Jackson probably won’t get much practice time at wide receiver, yet will be asked to play wide receiver some. Jackson will have to work some magic there. Tre McBride has yet to catch a pass in the NFL. Will he? Jackson has to do all of this without the starting quarterback partaking in the usual amount of offseason work.

Welcome Luke Steckel. In February, the Titans switched Luke Steckel from assistant tight ends coach to assistant wide receivers coach. He is a coach’s son, a Princeton grad, and by many accounts a wonderful asset for the Titans staff. His father, Les Steckel, not only served with the Marines in Vietnam, but played football for the Quantico Marines football team. He moved on to coach for several NFL franchises including becoming head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. Luke has aspirations to become an NFL head coach, but openly states how he has a long road ahead of him and a lot of work to put in. After being hand-picked by Eric Mangini, Steckel has proven to be a valuable liason and assistant thus far into his NFL coaching career. The Titans tight ends had a new coach, a new offense that they were a major part of, and saw a key cog retire suddenly last year and yet they didn’t miss a beat. However Steckel helped tight ends coach Arthur Smith coach the tight ends last year, he is being asked to help Jackson get it done again with the wide receivers. Jace Amaro, Jerome Cunningham, and a couple undrafted free agents were on last year’s list of new tight ends to learn the new offense. Now Steckel has to help teach a slew of new wide receivers and help them to improve. There probably won’t be an article about him all offseason, but this is a key coach for the Titans to have success in 2017.

Harry Douglas- do you want to coach someday? His veteran presence and experience with the head coach and offensive coordinator will likely be invaluable to the rookies. He redid his contract which is now “friendly” to the cap if they want to cut him. If he wants to become a coach, this is a perfect time to show it. The Titans bright, talented, inexperienced group offers a nice way for Douglas to show Titans general manager that he should be hired as a coach. Does he still have it? Will he get it done as a player? That’s a different story. He could lead by example and become a surprisingly effective veteran target for Mariota. Late last season, despite little playing time before, Mularkey had no issues with putting Douglas into the game in key situations. There is trust there. Douglas has an interesting offseason ahead of him.

Read More