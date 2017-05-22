OTAs start tomorrow for Titans
The Titans begin organized team activities tomorrow. It’s usually the first change for some good updates from reporters- the start of something. It could be some veteran struggling, some player out of shape, some young player dominating, someone that returned and really stepped up their game etc. Key storylines usually begin in OTAs.
Remember Marcus Mariota’s rookie offseason where he hadn’t thrown an interception in 10-15 practices and then that developed into a running total? I don’t so much care for that. I think practice is the time to take risks, learn, and grow. I’d rather he wasn’t so careful in practice. That’s not to say that zero interceptions isn’t impressive, but in year two (when he started throwing the deep ball often) that wasn’t the storyline; consequently, his progress was evident during the season. In year three, Marcus isn’t expected to do too much until training camp and then he will be limited during camp.
The Titans rookie wide receivers are expected to “come in” and contribute in a significant manner right away.
Wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson begins his tenure with the Titans. He has an extremely tall order. Rishard Matthews stepped up his game and increased his season totals by more than 20 passes and 300 yards while his touchdown count more than doubled. Jackson has to help him continue to improve. Corey Davis may come in as a prototype prospect, but he knows nothing of the NFL game. It has already been stated that he will learn an outside receiver spot. Taywan Taylor is expected to learn the slot and an outside spot, but he too has zero NFL experience. Jackson has to get those two comfortable and create a great learning environment. Tajae Sharpe’s offseason prowess last year did not translate into the regular season. He had his moments, but struggles too. Jackson has to get Sharpe past those issues, whatever they may be. Adoree Jackson probably won’t get much practice time at wide receiver, yet will be asked to play wide receiver some. Jackson will have to work some magic there. Tre McBride has yet to catch a pass in the NFL. Will he? Jackson has to do all of this without the starting quarterback partaking in the usual amount of offseason work.
Welcome Luke Steckel. In February, the Titans switched Luke Steckel from assistant tight ends coach to assistant wide receivers coach. He is a coach’s son, a Princeton grad, and by many accounts a wonderful asset for the Titans staff. His father, Les Steckel, not only served with the Marines in Vietnam, but played football for the Quantico Marines football team. He moved on to coach for several NFL franchises including becoming head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. Luke has aspirations to become an NFL head coach, but openly states how he has a long road ahead of him and a lot of work to put in. After being hand-picked by Eric Mangini, Steckel has proven to be a valuable liason and assistant thus far into his NFL coaching career. The Titans tight ends had a new coach, a new offense that they were a major part of, and saw a key cog retire suddenly last year and yet they didn’t miss a beat. However Steckel helped tight ends coach Arthur Smith coach the tight ends last year, he is being asked to help Jackson get it done again with the wide receivers. Jace Amaro, Jerome Cunningham, and a couple undrafted free agents were on last year’s list of new tight ends to learn the new offense. Now Steckel has to help teach a slew of new wide receivers and help them to improve. There probably won’t be an article about him all offseason, but this is a key coach for the Titans to have success in 2017.
Harry Douglas- do you want to coach someday? His veteran presence and experience with the head coach and offensive coordinator will likely be invaluable to the rookies. He redid his contract which is now “friendly” to the cap if they want to cut him. If he wants to become a coach, this is a perfect time to show it. The Titans bright, talented, inexperienced group offers a nice way for Douglas to show Titans general manager that he should be hired as a coach. Does he still have it? Will he get it done as a player? That’s a different story. He could lead by example and become a surprisingly effective veteran target for Mariota. Late last season, despite little playing time before, Mularkey had no issues with putting Douglas into the game in key situations. There is trust there. Douglas has an interesting offseason ahead of him.
Matt Cassel is a veteran presence. Learn from him rookie wide receivers! Learn! Learn! Learn! He isn’t Mariota and he’s not going to run like the wind, but it is super important that the rookies mesh up with the backup quarterback this year. As Mariota recovers, this is the offense’s leader.
Jonnu Smith has to “get his feet wet” and the Titans have to figure out which tight end spot he can play and just how much they can expect from the third round rookie in 2017.
The defensive line has a lot of good issues. The camp battles should be glorious. Jurrell Casey isn’t losing a battle to anyone, but otherwise everything should be wide open. The toughness and depth should be evident throughout OTAs. I am hopeful Antwaun Woods can continue his impressive play in spots in 2017. Sylvester Williams probably wants the starting nose tackle spot too. There are a slew of battles to be won along the defensive line.
The secondary has many new additions but, aside from Kevin Byard, no one is an assured starter. There’s an increase in quality, in talent, and several assumed starters. Let’s see how things shake out. As this group hopes to impress, so are the wide receivers mentioned earlier. They are covering them, so there’s a battle within a battle for training camp.
Aaron Wallace has already played all four linebacker positions for the Titans. Will he continue to be a key sub? Or will he step into a starter’s role? Newcomer Jayon Brown needs to learn from his former college teammate and his former college coach(and current coach) Lou Spanos and “jump in” here. Expected starters Avery Williamson and Wesley Woodyard need to be pushed in camp. Put some competition on them young guys! The competition will hopefully have everyone improving their game.
At outside linebacker, the Titans have two former college defensive ends that have to learn the position AND perform well. If Josh Carraway wants to make this team, he may have to beat out Kevin Dodd. If Dodd wants to live up to his second round status, he’s going to have to play far better than he did in 2016. Each of these players should have little trouble getting to the quarterback in a Dick Lebeau scheme, but can they cover? Can they shed blocks and tackle a runner in the open field? This could be key. Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan are wonderful outside linebackers, but they are older players. Could Carraway and Dodd be their replacements in a few years? If so, this year’s battle would be a pivotal point for those two. Let the learning and adjustment begin.
All of the new special teams free agents have a new special team assistant to work with. Craig Aukerman was the San Diego Chargers special teams coach. He will assist Steve Hoffman in getting all of these new players ready. “On paper” the Titans should have one of the best special teams units in football. There are a lot of new faces and a whole lot of learning to be done first though. Some of these free agent signees must also earn a spot in the traditional offense or defense to make the team too. If Jon Robinson made any statement this offseason with his moves, it is that he wants improved special teams play. This should translate to the Titans often having favorable field position during games in 2017. While the additions weren’t “sexy,” they should prove to be quite pivotal toward the Titans continued success.
I must point out that John Green, Denzel Johnson, and Tyler Ferguson are three undrafted free agents that people have been writing in about. Ferguson is more runner than thrower, so he is interesting right away. Johnson is a strong safety, but would be better served trying to win a spot at free safety. Just the same though, there’s a lot of love for him. Green is some variation of flash gordon with the way people write in about his game speed. Brrrrrrrrrrring it! Mularkey and the Titans have never been shy about keeping UDFAs, so let’s see what you can do.
OTAs are just a tease. The practices aren’t training camp and there are no preseason games, but many of us Titans fans are excited for the battles to begin. Good luck to all the Titans as they try to win roster spots and starting spots.
