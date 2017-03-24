Oshie beats Bobrovsky in shootout as Caps beat Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72), of Russia, stops the puck as Washington Capitals left wing Daniel Winnik (26) watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) -- T.J. Oshie scored the shootout winner as the Washington Capitals overcame a stellar performance from Columbus goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky to beat the Blue Jackets 2-1 Thursday night.

Despite 44 saves from Bobrovsky, the Capitals reached 104 points and extended their lead atop the Metropolitan Division and NHL standings. Oshie engendered memories of his Sochi Olympic shootout performance by again beating Bobrovsky, the goalie he scored on four times in six chances that day.

Dmitry Orlov finally cracked Bobrovsky early in the third period on Washington's 35th shot of the game. Orlov's goal tied the score after Seth Jones beat Braden Holtby on a wild scramble early in the third for his first goal since Feb. 7.

Holtby had 29 saves in regulation and overtime and three more in the shootout to pick up his 38th victory of the season, one shy of Bobrovsky for the league lead.

A showdown between two of the top three teams in the league jockeying for position atop the Metropolitan Division lacked a playoff feel. But the matchup of two likely Vezina Trophy finalists lived up to that billing as Bobrovsky and Holtby went back and forth with big saves.

Bobrovsky entered the night first in wins, goals-against average and save percentage with Holtby second, second and third in those categories. The 2013 Vezina winner could also be an MVP contender this season given his value to Columbus' third playoff berth in franchise history.

''When he's in his game it's very hard to score on him,'' said Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, who had eight shots stopped by one of his Russian national teammates. ''He likes the big moments, he likes pressure. His worth ethic is unbelievable. ... In my opinion he's one of the best goalies in the league right now.''

NOTES: The Capitals picked up their 30th home victory, tying the franchise record. ... Blue Jackets F Oliver Bjorkstrand didn't travel with the team after being boarded by Toronto's Roman Polak in Columbus on Wednesday. Polak was suspended two games for the hit from behind. Scott Hartnell replaced Bjorkstrand in the lineup. ... Ovechkin wore custom-painted skates during warmups to commemorate Russian Heritage Night. He sought and received permission from the NHL to wear the skates, which included designs of the U.S. Capitol, Moscow's St. Basil's Cathedral and American and Russian flags.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Capitals: Host the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.