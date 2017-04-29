New Orleans Saints: B+

The secondary should be better, no question (although that’s a refrain that's been sung before about the Saints). Projected top-10 cornerback Marshon Lattimore fell into New Orleans’s lap at No. 11, then Marcus Williams-a prospect just a notch below Malik Hooker as a deep safety-was the call at pick 42. The Saints wound up with six picks in the top 103, with the most interesting perhaps being OT Ryan Ramczyk at No. 32. Ramczyk will battle veteran Zach Strief on the right side, but he’s a long-term answer at tackle one way or another. RB Alvin Kamara (No. 67) made for an interesting trade-up-the Saints spent a seventh-rounder and a 2018 second to go get him. They really need LB Alex Anzalone (No. 76) to stay healthy and edge rusher Trey Hendrickson (No. 103) to create some havoc.

This article was originally published on SI.com