Orlando Pirates coach Jonevret wary of Chippa United

The Bucs coach expects a tough encounter against another relegation-threatened side Chippa United at home on Saturday

Orlando Pirates coach Kjell Jonervet cut a disappointed figure following his side's 1-1 stalemate with Baroka FC at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday night.

The Buccaneers came back to hold Bakgaga in a PSL encounter with Lindo Letsoalo opening the scoring for Baroka, while Issa Sarr grabbed Bucs' late equalizer.

"I think it was a terrible performance today. First-half today it looked like we were still in be," Jonevret told the media after the game.

The draw left Pirates placed ninth on the league table - three points behind eighth-placed Lamontville Golden Arrows. But Bucs are also eight points above the relegation play-off spot.

"We were definitely lucky to get a point from this. They could have scored more than one. So I'm very disappointed with our overall performance. One point - that's luck," he continued.

"There was golden opportunity to win a home game here today and continue with what we had done for a while now.

"And leave Baroka and a few other teams behind us and try and close the gap with the top eight," Jonevret added.

"We have to step up, Chippa will be well prepared for this fight. And they are slightly better than Baroka," he concluded.