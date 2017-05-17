Orioles' Jimenez hopes to solve Tigers

DETROIT -- Ubaldo Jimenez doesn't like to dwell on the past. That mentality will come in handy on Wednesday, considering his past encounters with the Detroit Tigers.

The Tigers have historically hit the Baltimore Orioles right-hander hard. He is 6-11 with a 5.49 ERA in 21 starts vs. Detroit, the most appearances and losses he has against any opponent.

Many of those rough outings came at Detroit's Comerica Park, where he will oppose right-hander Michael Fulmer in the second game of a three-game series. Jimenez is 3-8 with a 6.83 ERA in 11 career starts at Comerica.

Jimenez says he will conveniently forget about those outings when he takes the mound on Wednesday.

"It doesn't matter how things are going in the past for me, good or bad, I never think about that." he said on Tuesday. "I just think about the game that I have (coming up). Every day is a new day, every season is a new season. That's my approach. I know they have a pretty good team, a good lineup. I just have to execute my pitches to get them out."

The No. 3 and 4 hitters in the Tigers' lineup, Miguel Cabrera and Victor Martinez, have been tough outs for Jimenez. Cabrera has a .448 on-base percentage against him, while Martinez has four homers and 12 RBIs in 34 at-bats.

"It's always difficult to be facing those guys, but you don't have any choice," Jimenez said. "You go out there and hopefully have your 'A' game that day."

Jimenez (1-1, 6.15 ERA) has struggled in the first six weeks of the season, but his last start on May 9 against Washington was encouraging. He held the Nationals to one run in the first seven innings before Adam Lind hit a two-out, three-run homer in the eighth.

"I was able to have good command of my fastball and then I threw all my breaking balls off that," he said. "I was able to locate the fastball, mainly. The sinker was good, the splitter was good. Of course, it's going to give me comfort for the next game because I know if I get back to what I was doing that game, I'm going to be able to be there for the team (Wednesday)."

Fulmer has been sharp in virtually all of his starts. He is 4-1 with a 2.54 in seven outings, and his last was arguably his best. He held the Los Angeles Angels to one run on three hits with seven strikeouts over seven innings.

Fulmer chooses to nitpick over his shortcomings in that performance, noting he issued a pair of two-out walks and hit a batter.

"You've just got to try to take the few negatives out of there and work on them as much as you can," said Fulmer, who hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in any of his starts. "Last outing, it was the two-out walks. I had a couple of them, and one of them ended up scoring. Got to learn, especially with two strikes, not to lose focus by any means."

Another point of emphasis for Fulmer is improving his slider. He is comfortable with his fastball command and changeup, but the slider hasn't been as consistent as he would like.

"I always try to get better, no matter what," he said. "Until I have a perfect game, then I'm not perfect. I don't see that in the near future."

He faced the Orioles twice as a rookie last season and didn't get a decision while posting a 4.76 ERA.

"All nine of their guys can hit home runs, so you don't want anyone on base," he said. "The occasional solo shot is not going to hurt you, especially with the offense we have. I just look to fill up the zone and get quick outs."

The Orioles took the first game of the series Tuesday in a 13-inning marathon, 13-11.