Orioles closer Zach Britton back on DL with forearm strain

Baltimore Orioles reliever Zach Britton follows through on a pitch to the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Baltimore, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. Baltimore won 3-1. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

BALTIMORE (AP) -- Orioles closer Zach Britton is back on the disabled list with a left forearm strain - the same injury that recently sidelined him for two weeks.

Britton came off the 10-day disabled list Tuesday and appeared in two games before feeling discomfort in his pitching arm. He had an MRI on Friday and was placed on the 10-day DL on Saturday.

''The MRI was about the same as the last time. Maybe a little bit more inflammation,'' Britton said. ''The elbow looks good, so this is just a muscle issue.''

The left-hander acknowledged that he probably came back too soon.

''The doctors and the trainers wanted me to be a little more cautious with it at the time, maybe take another week,'' Britton said. ''I was kind of over sitting on the bench watching games and felt I was in a good enough position to come back. Obviously, I wasn't.''

Britton helped Baltimore reach the playoffs last season by converting all 47 of his save chances and compiling a 0.54 ERA. This year, he's 5 for 5 in save opportunities with a 1.00 ERA.

He intends to visit Dr. Neal ElAttrache, an orthopedist based in Los Angeles, on Monday.

''I didn't think I was going to have a setback like this,'' Britton said. ''Thankfully, it's the same issue. It's going to heal; it's just a matter of time. I guess if there's any positive, that's it.

''I want to get that issue fixed so I can get back and do what I do well. There's really no other reason for me to be out there. So right now I think the best move is to go see ElAttrache and kind of figure out what's going on.''

Brad Brach will serve as the closer in Britton's absence. He's converted six of seven save opportunities this season.

Also on Saturday, the Orioles placed right-hander Gabriel Ynoa on the 10-day disabled list with a strained hamstring and recalled right-handed pitchers Alec Asher and Logan Verrett from the minors.

