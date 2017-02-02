Oregon WR Brown transferring to Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) -- Oregon receiver Jalen Brown is transferring to Northwestern.

Brown caught 26 passes for 407 yards and four touchdowns in two seasons at Oregon after redshirting in 2014. He had 19 catches for 318 yards and three TDs as a sophomore last year.

Brown will graduate from Oregon in June and pursue a master's degree in sports administration at Northwestern. The Wildcats went 7-6 last season and beat Pittsburgh in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Northwestern announced Brown's transfer on Thursday.