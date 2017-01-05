Oregon State's Andersen adds 2 assistants

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) -- Oregon State has named Jason Phillips its passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach, and John Rushing its safeties coach.

Phillips, who played at Houston before five seasons in the NFL, spent last season as wide receivers coach at Kansas after three years as the co-offensive coordinator at SMU.

Rushing spent last season with the Los Angeles Rams as a special teams and defensive consultant. Before that, he spent seven years with the Green Bay Packers. He has also coached at Utah State, Montana State and Boise State.

Rushing played at Washington State, where he was a four-year starter at defensive back.

Beavers coach Gary Andersen also tweaked some of the coaching assignments within his existing staff, including moving Dave Baldwin to tight ends coach.