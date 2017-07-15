Oregon receiver Darren Carrington dismissed from the team

Oregon wide receiver Darren Carrington (7) runs the football during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Oregon receiver Darren Carrington has been dismissed from the team, nearly two weeks after he was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence.

''I have visited with Darren Carrington and informed him that he is no longer a member of our program,'' coach Willie Taggart said in a statement Friday. ''We will always consider Darren a Duck and support him in any way we can. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.''

Eugene police say Carrington was arrested after hitting a pole at a McDonald's restaurant at 3:15 a.m. on July 1. In addition to DUI, Carrington was cited for careless driving and making an improper turn.

The 22-year-old receiver, from San Diego, was then suspended from the team indefinitely.

Last season as a junior, Carrington had 43 catches for 606 yards and five touchdowns. He had 112 career receptions for 1,919 yards and 15 touchdowns.

---

