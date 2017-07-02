Oregon receiver Carrington suspended after his DUI arrest

Oregon wide receiver Darren Carrington (7) runs the football during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Oregon receiver Darren Carrington has been suspended from the team indefinitely after being arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence.

Eugene police say Carrington was arrested after hitting a pole at a McDonald's restaurant at 3:15 a.m. Saturday. In addition to DUI, Carrington was also cited for careless driving and making an improper turn.

The senior was suspended by Oregon later Saturday. Shortly thereafter, Carrington posted a photo showing some of his Ducks teammates on Instagram , writing: ''Thanks for everything I'll truly miss my brothers love y'all.''

The 22-year-old Carrington is scheduled to appear in Eugene Municipal Court on July 21.

Last season, he caught 43 passes for 606 yards and five touchdowns.

---

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25