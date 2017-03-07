Oregon assistant football coach got $63,750 after resigning

Oregon players come onto the field before an NCAA college football game in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday Nov. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Timothy J. Gonzalez)

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- University of Oregon football co-offensive coordinator David Reaves spent little more than a day on the job but was paid more than $60,000.

The Register-Guard reported Tuesday (http://bit.ly/2lYMyfz ) that Reaves received $3,750 for 26 hours of work when he resigned Feb. 3 after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. According to UO documents obtained by the Register-Guard through a public records request, he also received a payment of $60,000.

UO announced it hired Reaves on Jan. 17. Reaves had a two-year contract with an annual salary of $300,000. On Jan. 22, Reaves was arrested by Eugene police and charged with DUI, reckless driving and reckless endangerment. A plea hearing is scheduled for March 13.

UO put Reaves on leave and was terminating his contract when he resigned.

