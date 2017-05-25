Opening 25-year-old baseball cards with A.J. Ellis

If you remember nothing else this week, remember this: backup catchers are some of the most likable dudes in baseball. Just look at David Ross, capturing the hearts of America on “Dancing With the Stars.” And look at this week’s episode of 25-Year-Old Baseball Cards featuring charismatic Miami Marlins catcher A.J. Ellis.

Ellis is playing his first year in Miami after spending nine with the Los Angeles Dodgers and half of 2016 with the Philadelphia Phillies. Those Dodgers ties are evident in this episode, as Ellis tears into a pack of 1992 Topps and finds a couple of his former coaches — one of whom hit quite a few homers in the very stadium where we filmed this episode.

As luck would have it, Ellis also finds one of his agents, ex-big leaguer Keith Miller, who played for the Mets and Royals from 1987-1995, and is now part of the ACES Baseball Agency.

Marlins catcher A.J. Ellis checking out some 1992 Topps. (Yahoo Sports) More

If you’re new to this series, we open baseball cards from 25 years ago with current players, managers, coaches and famous baseball fans. It all started with cards my grandma bought when I was a kid, thinking they’d be worth a bunch of money years later. They’re not. Like not even a little bit. So instead, I figured it would be fun to open the cards with baseball people and wax nostalgic.

